Breakfast With Santa and Frosty at Jenny Wiley State Park

Visit Santa at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park as he stops by to have breakfast with all the boys and girls in the May Lodge. Frosty, Rudolph, and Mrs. Claus will also be joining us in the fun! Bring your cameras so you can have your picture made with Santa and his friends!

Serving time is 8-10 a.m.

Adult price is $9, kids ages 6-12 are $6, and kids 5 and under are free! (beverage & tax not included)

For more information call 606-889-1790 or visit parks.ky.gov