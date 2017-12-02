Breakfast With Santa at Kenlake State Resort Park

Kenlake State Resort Park 542 Kenlake Road, Hardin, Kentucky 42048

Gather up the kids and join us for a festive morning with Santa and his friends in the Kentucky Dam Village Conference Center.

What better way to spend a winter morning than visiting with Santa, enjoying a yummy (and child-friendly) breakfast buffet, decorating your own cookie to take home?

Bring a camera to take these priceless photos! You'll even go home with your own gift from Santa (while supplies last).

$9 per adult; $6 per child ages 6-12; children 5 and under eat free. 

For more information visit parks.ky.gov

Kenlake State Resort Park 542 Kenlake Road, Hardin, Kentucky 42048
270-362-9205
