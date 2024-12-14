× Expand Newport Aquarium Add some jolly to your holiday with tickets to the Scuba Santa Breakfast at Newport Aquarium!

Breakfast With Scuba Santa! at Newport Aquarium

Add some jolly to your holiday with tickets to the Scuba Santa Breakfast at Newport Aquarium! Begin your day in the Riverside Room showcasing spectacular views of the Ohio River and downtown Cincinnati. Meet playful Elves, design your own Christmas ornament and be among the first guests of the day to see Scuba Santa!

Advance ticket purchase required. Special pricing for Members!

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com/things-to-do/aquarium-events/scuba-santa-breakfast/