Breakfast and the Grinch at Barren River

Get in the Christmas spirit as you enjoy a breakfast of green eggs and ham, visit with the Grinch, make a fun craft, listen to a story, and check out Santa's House at Barren River Lake State Resort Park! Don't forget your camera! Limited seating each session; registration required. Spots are available for the 7:15-8:45 a.m. session. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 4-12 years old, 3 & under free.

For more information call (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov