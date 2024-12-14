Breakfast and the Grinch at Barren River

to

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156

Join a delightful Breakfast with the Grinch at Barren River Lake State Resort Park! This festive event features a hearty breakfast, fun activities, and a special appearance by the Grinch himself. Bring your family and capture memorable moments as you enjoy delicious food and holiday cheer in a beautiful lakeside setting. This event is perfect for all ages and will put you in the holiday spirit!. 

For more information call  (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Food & Drink, Kids & Family
