Breakfast and the Grinch at Barren River

Join a delightful Breakfast with the Grinch at Barren River Lake State Resort Park! This festive event features a hearty breakfast, fun activities, and a special appearance by the Grinch himself. Bring your family and capture memorable moments as you enjoy delicious food and holiday cheer in a beautiful lakeside setting. This event is perfect for all ages and will put you in the holiday spirit!.

For more information call (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov