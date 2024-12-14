Breakfast with Santa/Lunch with the Grinch - Rough River Dam State Resort Park

Breakfast with Santa/Lunch with the Grinch

Families will enjoy meeting Santa himself during our annual BREAKFAST WITH SANTA in the Grayson's Landing Restaurant. The jolly old man himself will meet and greet youngsters of all ages between 7 and 10 a.m. Central Time. Enjoy a delicious buffet style breakfast for just $11.00 per person including a beverage. Children ages 5 and under will eat free with adult meal purchase. Other activities being planned so check our Facebook page for more details.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov