Breakfast with Santa at Dale Hollow State Park

Santa and Mrs. Claus have made their way to Dale Hollow. Bring your camera and spend the morning participating in holiday-filled activities, including face painting. Special story time will feature Mrs. Claus reading “The Night Before Christmas.” A breakfast buffet featuring pancakes, chocolate gravy and all the trimmings will be available.

For more information call 270-433-7431 or visit parks.ky.gov