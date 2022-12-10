Breakfast with Santa at Wendell Moore Park

to

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031

Breakfast with Santa at Wendell Moore Park

FREE

Activities include: Meet and Greet with Santa (1 FREE photo per child), Holiday Crafts and Games, Make Your Own Candy Cane (with Just Be Clause), and Holiday selfie photo areas. Food will be pancakes and orange juice. Free but it is requested that attendees bring a new toy for TOYS-FOR-TOTS.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Breakfast with Santa at Wendell Moore Park - 2022-12-10 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Breakfast with Santa at Wendell Moore Park - 2022-12-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Breakfast with Santa at Wendell Moore Park - 2022-12-10 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Breakfast with Santa at Wendell Moore Park - 2022-12-10 09:00:00 ical