Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa at Wendell Moore Park

FREE

Activities include: Meet and Greet with Santa (1 FREE photo per child), Holiday Crafts and Games, Make Your Own Candy Cane (with Just Be Clause), and Holiday selfie photo areas. Food will be pancakes and orange juice. Free but it is requested that attendees bring a new toy for TOYS-FOR-TOTS.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/