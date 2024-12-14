× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa at Wendell Moore Park

FREE

Activities for this event sponsored by Oldham County Parks & Rec include: Meet and Greet with Santa (1 FREE photo per child), Holiday Crafts and Games, Make Your Own Candy Cane (with Just Be Clause), and Holiday selfie photo areas. Pancakes and orange juice. Free, but it is requested that attendees bring a new toy for TOYS-FOR-TOTS.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar