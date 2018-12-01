Breakfast with Santa! at the Owensboro Convention Center

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 1 from 7:30am to 10am.   

Bring the family for a fun filled morning sure to get all in the holiday spirit!  Guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, choice of juice or coffee, and of course, an opportunity to take their own photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Don’t forget your cameras!

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.  Children 2 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are on sale now

For more information call 270-297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
270-297-9932
