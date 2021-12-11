Breakfast with Santa! at the Owensboro Convention Center

He’s making a list and checking it twice and is making a stop at the Owensboro Convention Center! The fourth annual Breakfast with Santa sponsored by German American Bank is Saturday, December 11 from 7:30am to 10am.

Guests can enjoy fluffy all-you-can-eat pancakes (be sure and add on some delicious toppings), sausage, and choice of juice, coffee, or hot chocolate!

Santa and Mrs. Claus will meet and mingle with the children and be available to take free photos with them (don’t forget to bring your phone or camera to capture the memories!) Letters to Santa will also be accepted. In addition, Christmas coloring pages and crayons will be available for children too.

Please note at this time, attendees will be required to wear a mask or facial covering except while seated and eating at their table. Tickets for Breakfast with Santa sponsored by German American Bank are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Children 2 and under will be admitted free. Family 4 pack of tickets are also available for $32 ($8 per ticket) in advance.

For more information call 270-297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com