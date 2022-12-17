Breakfast with Santa! at the Owensboro Convention Center

Owensboro Convention Center, invites families for a holly jolly morning sure to get all in the Christmas spirit! The fifth annual Breakfast with Santa sponsored by German American Bank is Saturday, December 17 from 7:30am to 10am. Guests can enjoy fluffy all-you-can-eat pancakes (be sure and add on some delicious toppings), sausage, and choice of juice or coffee!

Santa will meet and mingle with the children and be available to take free photos with them (don’t forget to bring your phone or camera to capture the memories!) Areas will be set up for children to write letters to Santa andChristmas coloring pages and crayons will be available for children too.

Tickets for Breakfast with Santa are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Children 2 and under will be admitted free. Family 4 pack of tickets are also available for $32 ($8 per ticket) in advance. Tickets are on sale now and available online at OwensboroTickets.com and at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office.

For more information call 270-297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com