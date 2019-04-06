Breakfast with the Bunny at Pine Mountain Grill

Hop on over to the Pine Mountain Grill, located at 45 U.S. Hwy 119, on

Saturday, April 6 from 8 AM to 1 PM and enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny.

For only $15 children will enjoy an unlimited bunny breakfast buffet with a pancake topping bar,

pictures with the Easter Bunny and time at the kiddie craft station.

Pictures will be taken by Letcher County photographer Tonya Creech Aslinger.

Parents can also enjoy the unlimited buffet for $10 per adult.

Additional photos by Tonya and face painting by Mona Collier will also be available for $5 each.

Proceeds from the breakfast will support Letcher County Tourism.

For more information visit discoverletcher.com/upcomingevents