Breakneck Hamlet at Morehead State University

“Breakneck Hamlet,” an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Elizabethan tragic play, “Hamlet,” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. in the Lucille Caudill Little Theater in Breckinridge Hall. The play is being staged by the Tim Mooney Repertory Company based in Chicago. The show is free and open to the public and seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.

The adaptation condenses the four-hour tragedy to a one-hour comedy, told from the perspective of the titular character, played by Mooney. After the performance, Mooney will hold a question and answer session with the audience.

For more information about MSU’s Department of Music, Theater and Dance, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/mtd, email mtd@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2473.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu