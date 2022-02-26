Brennen Leigh at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Brennen Leigh is an American songwriter, guitar player, mandolin player, and singer whose to-the-point storytelling style has elevated her status in Europe, Scandinavia, across the United States, South America and the United Kingdom. Her songs have been recorded by Lee Ann Womack, Rodney Crowell, Sunny Sweeney, Charley Crockett, and many others.Join us for this intimate concert with Brennen Leigh on our Lobby Stage on February 26th! Doors open at 6 pm, concert begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions available. Tickets are on sale now. General admission is $20 and very limited.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org