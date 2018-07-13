Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park

Bring home a horse of your very own! Learn more about horses and the model horse community from industry experts. Join us for the 29th annual BreyerFest - a family vacation that you will never forget!

This year, BreyerFest is Off to the Races, exploring all types of horse racing, from flat track to endurance! The Celebration of Horses evening show is a two-night event, and the Presidents’ Choice Super Dogs will be showing off their tricks. This is a fast-paced show that is sure to please all ages!

For more information call 800-413-3348 or visit breyerhorses.com

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Markets
800-413-3348
