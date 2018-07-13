Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park

The annual model horse festival and horse fair for Breyer model horses brings together fans, vendors, and stars of Breyer horses. Horses that have been portrayed as Breyer model horses will be present for demonstrations and photo opportunities. Crafts and kids activities are also available as well as plenty of shopping opportunities. There will also be arena performances, seminars on horses and Breyer model horse collecting, workshops, the BreyerFest Marketplace, and more!

For more information visit breyerhorses.com