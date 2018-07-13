Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park

to Google Calendar - Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-07-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-07-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-07-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-07-13 00:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park

The annual model horse festival and horse fair for Breyer model horses brings together fans, vendors, and stars of Breyer horses. Horses that have been portrayed as Breyer model horses will be present for demonstrations and photo opportunities. Crafts and kids activities are also available as well as plenty of shopping opportunities. There will also be arena performances, seminars on horses and Breyer model horse collecting, workshops, the BreyerFest Marketplace, and more!

For more information visit breyerhorses.com

Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-07-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-07-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-07-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-07-13 00:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Thursday

January 25, 2018

Friday

January 26, 2018

Submit Yours