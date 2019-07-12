Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park

Bring home a horse of your very own! BreyerFest is Breyer Animal Creations' annual celebration of horses at the Kentucky Horse Park - a fabulous three-day family festival that combines the excitement of a horse fair with model horse activities!

Every BreyerFest ticket includes a FREE Limited Edition Breyer Model, created just for BreyerFest! Included with each Three-Day ticket is the 1:9 scale Celebration Horse model, the star horse of BreyerFest! Single-Day ticket holders have their choice from a selection of Stablemates® designed just for this event.

Admission to BreyerFest includes lots of FREE activities like Stablemates® painting, where you can create your own Breyer model in miniature, plus pony rides, dog agility shows, circus acts, a petting zoo, face painting, magic shows, and so much more! Have your picture taken with Pal O'Mine, the Breyer mascot, or with one of Pal's real horse friends at the stables.

This year, BreyerFest is celebrating horse heroes for their 30th Anniversary. Thirty years of BreyerFest will culminate in the largest ever celebration on record. You do not want to miss this!

For more information call 1-800-413-3348 or visit breyerhorses.com