Breyerfest at the Kentucky Horse Park
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Bring home a horse of your very own! BreyerFest is Breyer Animal Creations' annual celebration of horses at the Kentucky Horse Park - a fabulous three-day family festival that combines the excitement of a horse fair with model horse activities!
For more information call 1-800-413-3348 or visit breyerhorses.com
Info
