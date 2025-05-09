× Expand Brian Bates.com NEW WEB IMAGES (780 x 510 px) - 2 Brian Bates

Brian Bates Clean Comedy at Ballard Convention Center

Come join us for a night of laughter with the hilarious Brian Bates from the Nateland Podcast! This in-person event will take place at The Ballard Convention Center. Get ready to have your funny bone tickled and enjoy a night of great humor. Don't miss out on this opportunity to see one of the best comedians in action! This is a family-friendly event, so all are welcome! Proceeds are benefiting the "Save Otter Lake" project. Hosted by The Otter Lake Conservation Society.

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com. VIP Sponsorships are also available for $100.

For more information call 270-836-2417 or visit eventbrite.com/e/brian-bates-comedy-tickets-1250002122999?aff=ehometext