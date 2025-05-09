Brian Bates Clean Comedy at Ballard Convention Center

to

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Brian Bates Clean Comedy at Ballard Convention Center

Come join us for a night of laughter with the hilarious Brian Bates from the Nateland Podcast! This in-person event will take place at The Ballard Convention Center. Get ready to have your funny bone tickled and enjoy a night of great humor. Don't miss out on this opportunity to see one of the best comedians in action! This is a family-friendly event, so all are welcome! Proceeds are benefiting the "Save Otter Lake" project. Hosted by The Otter Lake Conservation Society.

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com. VIP Sponsorships are also available for $100.

For more information call 270-836-2417 or visit eventbrite.com/e/brian-bates-comedy-tickets-1250002122999?aff=ehometext

Info

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Comedy, Kids & Family
270-836-2417
to
Google Calendar - Brian Bates Clean Comedy at Ballard Convention Center - 2025-05-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brian Bates Clean Comedy at Ballard Convention Center - 2025-05-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brian Bates Clean Comedy at Ballard Convention Center - 2025-05-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brian Bates Clean Comedy at Ballard Convention Center - 2025-05-09 19:00:00 ical