Brian Regan at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

Brian premiered his seventh hour of comedy, the Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, on November 21, 2017. This is the first special in a two-special deal with Netflix, joining Brian with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and others in multi-special deals with the leader in worldwide streaming. Brian’s second Netflix special is planned for release in 2019

