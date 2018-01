Bridal & Prom Expo at Rough River Dam

Find out why this park has been selected as a premiere venue for weddings and receptions by Wedding Wire. Check out the different venue sites on the park, talk to the vendors who supply goods and services, enjoy the runway show featuring Bridal and Prom fashions from Madison Square Boutique and Bridals. Attendees that register will be eligible for FREE prizes. Admission is free for all who attend.

For more information call 270-257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov