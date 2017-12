Bridal Show 2018 at Jenny Wiley State Park

Jenny Wiley's annual Bridal Show features local wedding vendors. Such as, DJ's, Decorators, Cake Bakers, Bridal Shops, Photographers and more! Come join us 1p.m.- 4p.m. and get a head start to planning your big day! We will also have a "Groom's Room" available with pre Super Bowl game activities.

For more information call (606) 889-1790 or visit parks.ky.gov