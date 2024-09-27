Bridge in the Distance at Bunbury Theatre

Experience a captivating evening of two one-act plays at The Bunbury Theatre. The first act is set in Selma, Alabama, in 1966, on Easter Monday - Election Day. Delve into the historic narrative of the first election where black Americans could vote. Transition to the second act set in present-day, exploring contemporary politics and societal reflections. Join us for a thought-provoking performance that bridges the past and present, offering a poignant exploration of democracy and social change.

