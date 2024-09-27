Bridge in the Distance at Bunbury Theatre

to

Bunbury Theatre Company 604 S. Third St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Experience a captivating evening of two one-act plays at The Bunbury Theatre. The first act is set in Selma, Alabama, in 1966, on Easter Monday - Election Day. Delve into the historic narrative of the first election where black Americans could vote. Transition to the second act set in present-day, exploring contemporary politics and societal reflections. Join us for a thought-provoking performance that bridges the past and present, offering a poignant exploration of democracy and social change.

Visit website for show days and times. 

For more information contact Bunbury Theatre at 502.585.5306, email bunburytheatre@gmail.com or visit bunburytheatre.org/

