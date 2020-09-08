VIRTUAL ---------- Bridging the Divide — What is a Vote Worth?

× Expand Frazier History Museum Artifacts on display in the Frazier's "What is a Vote Worth? Suffrage Then and Now" exhibit.

Bridging the Divide — What is a Vote Worth?

What is a vote worth? With the November election drawing near, we tackle that question as we commemorate the centennial of a woman’s right to vote, look at the recent bipartisan agreement on absentee ballots in Kentucky’s primary elections, and address ongoing concerns about voter suppression. Join us for a great discussion with panelists Joshua Douglas, Prof. at UK’s College of Law; Michael Adams, Secretary of State (KY); Rick Green, Editor of The Courier Journal; Sadiqa Reynolds, Pres. of the Louisville Urban League; and Amina Elahi, City Reporter at WFPL News. Co-moderated by Rachel Platt and Renee Shaw, host of KET’s Kentucky Tonight.

This virtual program is sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women and Louisville Public Media.

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org/lets-talk