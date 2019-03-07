Brighten Up the Landscape with Perennials

Boone County Extension Center 9101 Camp Ernst Road, Union, Kentucky 41091

Brighten Up the Landscape with Perennials

Presented by Boone County Cooperative Extenson Service, held at  Boone County Extension Service Enrichment Center 1824 Patrick Drive Burlington, KY 41005

Hate planting annuals year after year? We will discuss perennials that will give you the best curb appeal for your landscape.

For more information call  (859) 586-6101 or  visit boone.ca.uky.edu/

