Bristol Bar & Grille celebrates 40th anniversary

In honor of four decades serving the Louisville area, Bristol Bar & Grille will host a free, family-friendly party Saturday, Sept. 9 at Bristol Highlands, 1321 Bardstown Rd. The event will feature a celebrity green chili wonton eating contest, live music from Heidi Howe, Rusty Dimes and the Good Times, the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and DJ Matt Simons. Local breweries, Goodwood and New Albanian Brewing Company will serve beer while the Frazier Museum and Squallis puppeteers will provide additional entertainment. A local cooking demonstration is also on the agenda. In addition, the winner of the free green chili wontons for a year will be announced. If they are present at the party when their name is called, they will receive an additional year of free green chili wontons. Guests are still able to enter for their chance to win by eating at any Bristol location until Thursday, Sept. 7. All entries will also be eligible for additional prizes at the Sept. 9 celebration.

For reservations or more information call (502) 456-1702 and visit bristolbarandgrille.com