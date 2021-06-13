Brit Floyd: The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show - Echoes 2020 at the Louisville Palace

The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and more… including the iconic song Echoes, performed 'note-for-note' and in its entirety.

Brit Floyd, “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” returns to the stage in 2020 to perform its brand new production, Echoes 2020. Including highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Division Bell, and featuring a show stopping 23 minute 'note-for-note’ performance of the iconic era defining song Echoes, written 50 years ago, and from Pink Floyd's breakthrough 1971 album Meddle.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since it’s launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and 'The Showplace of the Nation’, NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning multi million dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.

It really is as good as they say - believe the hype and don''t miss it!

Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com