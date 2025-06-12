Broadway Live: Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol at Lexington Opera House

Broadway Live: Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains, this incredibly heartwarming, unforgettable production and amazing cast imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest gift we have. Dickens’ classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise are certain to make this a holiday event you’ll want to share with those you love.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/