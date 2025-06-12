Broadway Live: Hadestown at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Broadway Live: Hadestown at Lexington Opera House

 Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/

