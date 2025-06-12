Broadway Live: Spamalot at Lexington Opera House

The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and, of course, the Lady of the Lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail,” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

