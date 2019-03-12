Broadway Musical On Your Feet at the Kentucky Center

to Google Calendar - Broadway Musical On Your Feet at the Kentucky Center - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Broadway Musical On Your Feet at the Kentucky Center - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Broadway Musical On Your Feet at the Kentucky Center - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Broadway Musical On Your Feet at the Kentucky Center - 2019-03-12 00:00:00

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Broadway Musical On Your Feet at the Kentucky Center

 PNC Broadway in Louisville is pleased to announce that the Louisville engagement of the hit Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! – based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY® winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY® winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan

 Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards® – but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen.  ON YOUR FEET! is the new Broadway musical  that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “1-2-3,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Mi Tierra,” Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” and “Reach,” in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

Info
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Broadway Musical On Your Feet at the Kentucky Center - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Broadway Musical On Your Feet at the Kentucky Center - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Broadway Musical On Your Feet at the Kentucky Center - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Broadway Musical On Your Feet at the Kentucky Center - 2019-03-12 00:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

November 30, 2018

Saturday

December 1, 2018

Sunday

December 2, 2018

Monday

December 3, 2018

Tuesday

December 4, 2018

Wednesday

December 5, 2018

Thursday

December 6, 2018

Submit Yours