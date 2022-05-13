Broadway Nights in Ashland
Broadway Square, Ashland KY 1600 Winchester Ave , Kentucky 41101
Broadway Nights Summer Concert Series in Ashland, KY
Visit Ashland, KY has partnered with Kindred Communications to bring a Summer Concert Series to Broadway Square. Bring your chair and enjoy live music, food trucks, and a cash bar on the second Friday of the month May through August.
For more information call 6063291007 or visit visitaky.com/calendar
