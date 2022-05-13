Broadway Nights in Ashland

Broadway Square, Ashland KY 1600 Winchester Ave , Kentucky 41101

Broadway Nights in Ashland 

Visit Ashland, KY has partnered with Kindred Communications to bring a Summer Concert Series to Broadway Square. Bring your chair and enjoy live music, food trucks, and a cash bar on the second Friday of the month May through August.

For more information call 6063291007 or visit visitaky.com/calendar

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
6063291007
