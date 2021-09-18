Bronson Norris Murphy at SKyPAC
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Bronson Norris Murphy at SKyPAC
Bowling Green’s own Bronson Norris Murphy returns for an evening of Broadway showstoppers.
Tickets are $45 or $35 and are currently available through our “Buy 3 Shows Get One Free” offer only.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music