Broom Making Demonstration at South Union Shaker Village
The Shaker tradition of broom-making continues at South Union with Mike Hossum as your local craftsman.
For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
October 26, 2018
October 27, 2018
October 28, 2018
October 29, 2018
October 30, 2018
October 31, 2018
