The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Brother Smith Live Concert at The Venue in Morehead

Brother Smith is a band native to the Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky area. Led by Brothers Wes and Aaron Smith, the group has created a unique blend mixing the heart of Country, the creativity of Funk, and the passion of Soul. Their influences include James Taylor, Jim Croce, Johnathan Edwards, Steve Miller Band, Eagles, Boston, Kansas, Stevie Wonder, Sting and The Police, Chicago, Josh Turner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AO7ATdIMUmI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFfRmzQrExg

