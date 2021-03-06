× Expand Brother Smith Brother Smith Duo

Brother Smith Live Concert at The Venue in Morehead

Brother Smith is a band native to the Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky area. Led by Brothers Wes and Aaron Smith, the group has created a unique blend mixing the heart of Country, the creativity of Funk, and the passion of Soul. Their influences include James Taylor, Jim Croce, Johnathan Edwards, Steve Miller Band, Eagles, Boston, Kansas, Stevie Wonder, Sting and The Police, Chicago, Josh Turner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AO7ATdIMUmI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFfRmzQrExg

For more information or to purchase tickets visit TheVenue109.com