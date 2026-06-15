Brothers of the Heart at Renfro Valley

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Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Mount Vernon, Kentucky 40456

Brothers of the Heart at Renfro Valley 

Jimmy Fortune, Bradley Walker, Mike Rogers, and Ben Isaacs come together as Brothers of the Heart, combining individual talents and star power to create something fresh and exciting. 

For more information call 606.256.2664 or visit renfrovalley.com/events

Info

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Mount Vernon, Kentucky 40456
Concerts & Live Music
606.256.2664
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