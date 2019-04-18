Brown Bag Luncheon: Balcony is Closed with Bob Webster

Be immersed in the history of Northern Kentucky movie theaters and learn how MGM Studios has a Covington connection. Bob Webster, president of the Kenton County Historical Society and author of numerous books and articles on local history, will discuss many of the movie theaters, now long-forgotten, that once graced the neighborhoods of Covington, Newport and surrounding cities, as well as movies filmed in the area. The lunch and discussion will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the BCM Education Center. Bring your own brown bag lunch. Drinks and desserts will be provided. Cost: $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members. Free parking. Reservations recommended: (859) 491-4003.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org