Brown Bag Luncheon: Bobby Mackey's Tales from the Tour Guides

Join us as we discuss the dark and deadly past of one of the nation's most haunted bars. Former Bobby Mackey guides will share ghost stories and the history of the property. $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members. Reservations recommended: (859) 491-4003.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org