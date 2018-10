Brown Bag Luncheon: Christmas Traditions of Northern Kentucky

Wynita Worley, outreach services coordinator for Kenton County Public Library, will talk about holiday history and our favorite ways to celebrate locally. Bring your lunch; beverages and desserts are on us. $3 for BCM members; $10 for future members. Reservations recommended.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org