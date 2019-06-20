Brown Bag Luncheon: Identifying Local Plants
Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Brown Bag Luncheon: Identifying Local Plants
Learn how to more identify more than 20 native plants in Northern Kentucky’s forests, fields and waterways with Richard Detzel, director of The Nature Academy. Bring your own brown bag lunch. Drinks and desserts will be provided. Cost: $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Reservations recommended: (859) 491-4003.
For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org
Info
Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map
Talks & Readings