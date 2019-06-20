Brown Bag Luncheon: Identifying Local Plants

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011

 Learn how to more identify more than 20 native plants in Northern Kentucky’s forests, fields and waterways with Richard Detzel, director of The Nature Academy. Bring your own brown bag lunch. Drinks and desserts will be provided. Cost: $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Reservations recommended: (859) 491-4003.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org

