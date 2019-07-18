Brown Bag Luncheon: Kentucky's Covered Bridges and Water Mills

Noted Kentucky artist and author Robert A. Powell will exhibit a portfolio of his pen and ink drawings of Kentucky landmarks along with a display of books he has written about Kentucky subjects at the July 18 Brown Bag Luncheon at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

During his 50-year career as a newspaper reporter and photographer, magazine editor, high school teacher and public relations specialist, Powell created hundreds of art prints, 40 published books and hundreds of newspaper and magazine articles, with a major focus on Kentucky history.

The lunch and presentation will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the BCM Education Center at 1600 Montague Drive-Devou Park, Covington KY 41011. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Guests should bring their own brown bag lunches. BCM will provide drinks, dessert and discourse. Cost: $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members. Reservations requested at 859-491-4003.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org