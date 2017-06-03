Brown Hotel plans I Am Ali Festival Exhibit and Specials

Historic hotel celebrates the champ with food, drink and fun June 3 to July 15

Muhammad Ali’s former home away from home, the Brown Hotel, will honor the champ during the I Am Ali Festival June 3 to July 15 with an array of special offerings and events. Fans flocking to Louisville to celebrate the life of the legendary boxer and humanitarian can remember Ali by visiting a special exhibit at the historic hotel, sip a cocktail inspired by Ali in the Lobby Bar, try “The Greatest Lunch” with a plate of Ali’s favorite foods in J. Graham’s Cafe, stay overnight with an Ali-themed room package, or book a stay in the dedicated opulent Ali suite.

I Am Ali Festival offerings at the Brown Hotel include:

“The Greatest Lunch” at J. Graham’s Café

Enjoy the champ’s favorite meal of baked chicken, green peas, mac and cheese and spinach in J. Graham’s Café with a special raisin bread pudding dessert garnished with a chocolate boxing glove. Available June 3 to 10.

Ali Cocktails in the Lobby Bar

Mixing two of Louisville’s favorite things, Ali and bourbon, the Brown Hotel celebrates throughout the I Am Ali Festival with two themed cocktails (The Louisville Lip, a bourbon refresher with crushed ice and freshly squeezed lemonade, and the Ali Smash with rye bourbon, muddled mint, pomegranate liquor and agave nectar) in the iconic Lobby Bar.

I Am Ali Exhibit in the Lobby

The Brown Hotel will display memorabilia including signed boxing gloves, photographs, newspaper clippings and stories from his time in Louisville in its elegant Lobby.

I Am Ali Room Package at the Brown Hotel

Enjoy a great night’s sleep during your Louisville trip with overnight accommodations at the Brown Hotel. I Am Ali room packages are available including breakfast for two, two tickets to the Ali center, and a special Ali-themed gift on arrival.

Muhammad Ali Suite

The hotel’s famous Ali suite, dedicated in 2001 by “The Greatest” himself, showcases signed Ali memorabilia, photos and boxing gloves and is available for booking as a one or two bedroom suite.

Roof Garden Yoga at the Brown Hotel

Honoring Ali’s commitment to excellence and respect for himself and others, the Brown Hotel will host a Roof Garden yoga session Tuesday, June 20 at 7 a.m. during “Respect” week. Start your day in a positive way and practice yoga 16 floors up in the open air overlooking the entire city as you reflect on Ali’s core philosophies of dedication, confidence and giving. The event is free to attend; donations will be accepted and given to charity. Please bring your own mat; water will be provided. RSVP by June 19 by calling 502-736-3000. In the event of inclement weather, the yoga session will be held indoors.

For more information visit brownhotel.com