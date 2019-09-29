Browning Orchard Festival

The annual Browning Orchard Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at the orchard, located at 10955 Wallingford Road in Fleming County.

The event will feature barbecue, pulled pork sandwiches, concessions and a variety of family-friendly activities, including music from the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, hayrides, pony rides and a kids’ hay-maze.

MSU’s Department of Agricultural Sciences will sell both MSU Farm and Kentucky Proud products at the festival. Apple sales begin at noon and there will also be mums, cider, pumpkins and much more available for purchase.

Browning Orchard was initially purchased in 1899 by E.P. Browning. Formerly an orchard where Browning grew peaches, his son, Francis Browning, converted the property into a commercial apple orchard in the 1920s. The Browning family donated the property to MSU in 2008, offering students in MSU’s agricultural sciences programs the opportunity for hands-on learning in commercial fruit production, horticulture and agribusiness.

For more information, visit the Office of Alumni Relations and Development at www.moreheadstate.edu/alumni, email alumni@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2033.

