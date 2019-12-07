Brunch with Santa at The Galt House Hotel

to Google Calendar - Brunch with Santa at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brunch with Santa at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brunch with Santa at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Brunch with Santa at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-07 09:00:00

The Galt House Hotel 140 North Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Brunch with Santa at The Galt House Hotel

 Enjoy a seasonal twist on brunch at Walker’s Exchange when Santa stops by each Saturday and Sunday in December before Christmas. Santa and his elves will arrive each morning by the fireplace on the second floor landing in front of Walker’s Exchange and Jockey Silks and will be available for photos. Brunch seating will take place on the hour starting at 9 a.m. at Walker’s Exchange, and Elf School, featuring train rides, crafts, and more will take place in the second floor meeting space from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $40 for adults, and $15 for children 5 through 12. Children 4 and under are free. Photos with Santa are $25.

For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com

Info

The Galt House Hotel 140 North Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Brunch with Santa at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brunch with Santa at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brunch with Santa at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Brunch with Santa at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-07 09:00:00