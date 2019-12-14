Brunch with Santa at The Galt House Hotel

Enjoy a seasonal twist on brunch at Walker’s Exchange when Santa stops by each Saturday and Sunday in December before Christmas. Santa and his elves will arrive each morning by the fireplace on the second floor landing in front of Walker’s Exchange and Jockey Silks and will be available for photos. Brunch seating will take place on the hour starting at 9 a.m. at Walker’s Exchange, and Elf School, featuring train rides, crafts, and more will take place in the second floor meeting space from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $40 for adults, and $15 for children 5 through 12. Children 4 and under are free. Photos with Santa are $25.

For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com