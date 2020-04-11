Brunch with the Bunny at Historic Railpark & Train Museum

Historic Railpark & Train Museum 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Join us for our 6th annual Brunch with the Bunny, presented by the RailPark and Hangry Jack's! You'll enjoy brunch prepared by Hangry Jack's, story time, crafts, pictures with the Easter Bunny and a most eggcellent egg hunt!

For more information all (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com

Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
2707457317
