Bruno Mars at the YUM Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Grammy Award winning and multi-platinum selling superstar Bruno Mars is returning to KFC Yum! Center September 19, 2017!

The 24K Magic World Tour celebrates Mars’ eagerly anticipated new album, 24K Magic.

The 24K Magic World Tour marks Mars’ first full-length tour since 2013’s hugely successful Moonshine Jungle World Tour, an international blockbuster that sold 2 million tickets worldwide across 155 sold-out dates. 

For more information call 502-690-9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com.

