Bryan Ballinger illustrator of VeggieTales Presents at Campbellsville University

Bryan Ballinger, professor of digital media arts at Huntington University in Indiana, who has done illustration work for Phil Vischer’s “What’s in the Bible” video series, will give a presentation to students and the public on Friday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. in room 102 of the Art and Design Department white building at 205A University Drive, Campbellsville.

William Morse, associate professor of art at Campbellsville University, invites the public to Ballinger’s presentation. Morse was responsible for Phil Vischer, co-creator of VeggieTales, appearing at Campbellsville University in September 2017.

Ballinger moved to Seattle in 1991 and started working at Microsoft as an illustrator after doing some freelance work for companies like Disney and Nintendo Power magazine.

His other accomplishments include being the lead illustrator for the first version of the award-winning Encarta CD-ROM encyclopedia as well as the Explorapedia children’s encyclopedia series.

He has previously worked as the 3D design lead, at Big Idea Productions, the producers of the VeggieTales children’s videos.

Outside of his teaching, he does illustrations for children’s books, websites, games, videos, ads, murals, and sells his commercial photography and exhibits in galleries.

He is also the author and illustrator of “Animal Gas,” a quirky scratch and sniff children’s picture book.

Ballinger earned his BFA in Illustration from Columbus College of Art and Design and finished his MFA from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass., in June 2006.

For more information, contact Morse at wamorse@campbellsville.edu or (270) 789-5296.

