Bryson Tiller at the YUM Center

Bryson Tiller has announced a tour behind his new album True to Self. Joining Tiller on the Set It Off Tour are Metro Boomin and R&B singer H.E.R. They’re set to play North American shows—including a concert at the KFC Yum! Center in Tiller’s Louisville, Ky. hometown—in August and September. True to Self is Bryson Tiller’s second album, following his 2015 breakout record T R A P S O U L.

For more information call 502-690-9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com.