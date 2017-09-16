Bryson Tiller at the YUM Center

to Google Calendar - Bryson Tiller at the YUM Center - 2017-09-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bryson Tiller at the YUM Center - 2017-09-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bryson Tiller at the YUM Center - 2017-09-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Bryson Tiller at the YUM Center - 2017-09-16 19:30:00

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Bryson Tiller at the YUM Center

Bryson Tiller has announced a tour behind his new album True to Self. Joining Tiller on the Set It Off Tour are Metro Boomin and R&B singer H.E.R. They’re set to play North American shows—including a concert at the KFC Yum! Center in Tiller’s Louisville, Ky. hometown—in August and September. True to Self is Bryson Tiller’s second album, following his 2015 breakout record T R A P S O U L.

For more information call 502-690-9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com.

Info

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

502-690-9000

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Bryson Tiller at the YUM Center - 2017-09-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bryson Tiller at the YUM Center - 2017-09-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bryson Tiller at the YUM Center - 2017-09-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Bryson Tiller at the YUM Center - 2017-09-16 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

June 2, 2017

Saturday

June 3, 2017

Sunday

June 4, 2017

Monday

June 5, 2017

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™